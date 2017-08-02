Will See 10 Won't See 8

|

Drama

Thriller

Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (42 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Kate Mulleavy

Laura Mulleavy



Screenwriter

Kate Mulleavy

Laura Mulleavy



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug.

verbatim plot from a24films.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links