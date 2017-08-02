Movie Insider

Woodshock

Woodshock movie poster

2017 | Drama Thriller

Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug.

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, September 22, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Kate Mulleavy
Laura Mulleavy

Screenwriter

Kate Mulleavy
Laura Mulleavy

Companies

A24

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Kirsten Dunst stars as Theresa, a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug.
Drama Thriller

