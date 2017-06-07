Movie Insider

Menashe

Menashe movie poster

2017 | PG | Drama | 1hr, 22m

Deep in the heart of New York’s ultra-orthodox Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe—a kind, hapless grocery store clerk—struggles to make ends meet and responsibly parent his young son, Rieven, fol... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 28, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Joshua Z Weinstein

Screenwriter

Companies

A24

Rating MPAA

PG for thematic elements

Storyline

Deep in the heart of New York’s ultra-orthodox Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe—a kind, hapless grocery store clerk—struggles to make ends meet and responsibly parent his young son, Rieven, following his wife Leah’s death. Tradition prohibits Menashe from raising his son alone, so Rieven’s strict uncle adopts him, leaving Menashe heartbroken. Meanwhile, though Menashe seems to bungle every challenge in his path, his rabbi grants him one special week with Rieven before Leah’s memorial. It’s his chance to prove himself a suitable man of faith and fatherhood, and restore respect among his doubters.
from a24films.com

Drama

