Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
TBA | Biography Drama
Working Title Films
Story portrays the loves and life of a trailblazing woman scientist Marie Curie.
Story portrays the loves and life of a trailblazing woman scientist Marie Curie.
Production CompaniesStudioCanal
Working Title Films
Story portrays the loves and life of a trailblazing woman scientist Marie Curie.
- Based on “Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout,” by Lauren Redniss.
- Radioactive on IMDb
