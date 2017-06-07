Movie Insider

Radioactive

Tabs

Status: Development As of June 7, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Biography Drama

Story portrays the loves and life of a trailblazing woman scientist Marie Curie. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Rosamund Pike
Marie Curie
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Marjane Satrapi

Screenwriter

Jack Thorne

Production Companies



Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Story portrays the loves and life of a trailblazing woman scientist Marie Curie.
from variety.com

Biography Drama Romance

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on “Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout,” by Lauren Redniss.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

frames

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 12
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #3
555 views yesterday

.God of War
God of War

Theatrical Trailer
541 views yesterday

.It Comes At Night
It Comes At Night

Theatrical Trailer #2
492 views yesterday

.Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3

Theatrical Trailer #3
487 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

Steven Spielberg's 'The Papers' Cast Finalized

[Watch] Tom Cruise Crashes Plane in 'American Made' Trailer

[Watch] 'Paddington 2' Trailer: Marmalade-Loving Bear is Back

'Sausage Party' Director to Helm 'Jetsons' Movie

[Watch] Official Trailer for Sony's 'Emoji Movie'

[Watch] 'Blade Runner 2049' Full Trailer

[Watch] Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Despicable Me 3 poster
Despicable Me 3
Resident Evil: Vendetta poster
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Rough Night poster
Rough Night
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Spider-Man: Homecoming
All Eyez On Me poster
All Eyez On Me