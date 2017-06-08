|

Comedy

Fantasy

When Santa Claus goes missing while delivering presents on Christmas Eve, his sweet wife Margie Claus must then put together an unlikely rescue team and set off from the North Pole for the first time ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

Damon Jones



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

When Santa Claus goes missing while delivering presents on Christmas Eve, his sweet wife Margie Claus must then put together an unlikely rescue team and set off from the North Pole for the first time in decades to rescue Santa and save Christmas.

from hollywoodreporter.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links