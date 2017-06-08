Status: Development As of June 8, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
No Poster Available
2019 | Comedy Fantasy
When Santa Claus goes missing while delivering presents on Christmas Eve, his sweet wife Margie Claus must then put together an unlikely rescue team and set off from the North Pole for the first time in decades to rescue Santa and save Christmas.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 15, 2019
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Companies& 3 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
from hollywoodreporter.com
