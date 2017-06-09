Movie Insider

Code 8

Status: Production As of June 9, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming in Toronto.

TBA | Sci-Fi

Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most "specials" face discrimination and live in poverty, of...

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Jeff Chan

Screenwriter

Production Companies


Storyline

Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most “specials” face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime in a world now carefully monitored by drones, guardians, and the police.
modified plot formulation from variety.com

Sci-Fi

