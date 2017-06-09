Status: Production As of June 9, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming in Toronto.
No Poster Available
TBA | Sci-Fi
Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most “specials” face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime in a world now carefully monitored by drones, guardians, and the police.
Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most “specials” face discrimination and live in poverty, of... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
—
Production CompaniesColony Pictures
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most “specials” face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime in a world now carefully monitored by drones, guardians, and the police.
modified plot formulation from variety.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- Code 8 on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback