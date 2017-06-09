|

Sci-Fi

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast

DIRECTOR

Jeff Chan



Screenwriter

Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, most “specials” face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime in a world now carefully monitored by drones, guardians, and the police.

modified plot formulation from variety.com

