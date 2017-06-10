Status: Completed As of June 10, 2017
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
TBA | Documentary Sports
Follows Joe Carman, a blue-collar Washington State master plumber, a loving father and husband who is unable to cope with stresses at home and an ongoing custody battle. He escapes back into the figh... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
DIRECTOR
CompaniesSundance Selects
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Follows Joe Carman, a blue-collar Washington State master plumber, a loving father and husband who is unable to cope with stresses at home and an ongoing custody battle. He escapes back into the fighting cage to heal himself and come to terms with his past.
