Movie Insider

Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George's Creators

Tabs

Status: Completed As of June 17, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Documentary

Featuring a narrow escape from the Nazis on makeshift bicycles, Monkey Business explores the extraordinary lives of Hans and Margret Rey, the authors of the beloved Curious George children's books. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Coming Soon (4 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

Sam Waterston
Narrator
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Ema Ryan Yamazaki

Screenwriter

Companies

The Orchard

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Curious George is the most popular monkey in the world. Since his introduction in the first publication in 1941, the beloved series has sold over 75 million books in more than 25 languages. MONKEY BUSINESS explores the lesser-known tale of George's creators, Hans and Margret Rey. Originally from Hamburg, Germany, the Reys first met when Hans was dating Margret's older sister. Years later, having heard that Hans was wasting his artistic talents as a bookkeeper in Rio, Margret traveled to Brazil to persuade him to marry her and do something creative together. After their four-week honeymoon to Paris turned into a four-year residency, they accidentally became children's book authors when a publisher suggested they create a book out of a cartoon Hans had drawn. Being German Jews, however, their life in Paris abruptly came to an end in June 1940 when the Reys were forced to escape from the Nazis by riding makeshift bicycles-a manuscript of the first Curious George book was one of the few possessions they could smuggle out with them. Arriving in New York as refugees, they started their life anew and over the next three decades they created a classic that continues to touch the hearts and minds of children around the world.
official plot version from theorchard.com

Documentary

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!