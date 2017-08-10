Movie Insider

In Search of Fellini

In Search of Fellini movie poster

2017 | Drama Fantasy

In this coming-of-age adventure, Lucy (Ksenia Solo), a small-town girl from Ohio, discovers the delightfully bizarre films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini and sets off on a journe... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, September 15, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Taron Lexton

Screenwriter

Nancy Cartwright
Peter Kjenaas

Companies

AMBI Media Group & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

In this coming-of-age adventure, Lucy (Ksenia Solo), a small-town girl from Ohio, discovers the delightfully bizarre films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini and sets off on a journey across Italy to find him. Also starring Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Drama Fantasy Coming-of-Age

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The movie was inspired by Nancy Cartwright’s early years in the entertainment industry. Cartwright is the voice of Bart Simpson.

