2017 | Drama Fantasy
Nancy Cartwright
In this coming-of-age adventure, Lucy (Ksenia Solo), a small-town girl from Ohio, discovers the delightfully bizarre films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini and sets off on a journe...
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 15, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Nancy Cartwright
Peter Kjenaas
CompaniesAMBI Media Group & 1 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
In this coming-of-age adventure, Lucy (Ksenia Solo), a small-town girl from Ohio, discovers the delightfully bizarre films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini and sets off on a journey across Italy to find him. Also starring Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub.
Trivia & Production Notes
- The movie was inspired by Nancy Cartwright’s early years in the entertainment industry. Cartwright is the voice of Bart Simpson.
