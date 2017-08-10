Will See 3 Won't See 2

Drama

Fantasy

Drama

Fantasy

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (35 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Taron Lexton



Screenwriter

Nancy Cartwright

Peter Kjenaas



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

In this coming-of-age adventure, Lucy (Ksenia Solo), a small-town girl from Ohio, discovers the delightfully bizarre films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini and sets off on a journey across Italy to find him. Also starring Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Trivia & Production Notes

The movie was inspired by Nancy Cartwright’s early years in the entertainment industry. Cartwright is the voice of Bart Simpson.

