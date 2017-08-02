Movie Insider

Dinesh D'Souza/Fascism Movie

Tabs

Status: Development As of August 2, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Dinesh D’Souza is putting money together for a film "next summer", per Hollywood Reporter (7/31/2017).

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Documentary

A look at the secret history of the 1920s and 1930s showing fascism firmly belongs on the left. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A look at the secret history of the 1920s and 1930s showing fascism firmly belongs on the left.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Documentary

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on Dinesh D’Souza's The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!