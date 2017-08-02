Status: Development As of August 2, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Dinesh D’Souza is putting money together for a film "next summer", per Hollywood Reporter (7/31/2017).
TBA | Documentary
A look at the secret history of the 1920s and 1930s showing fascism firmly belongs on the left.
- Based on Dinesh D’Souza's The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left.
