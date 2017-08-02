Status: Completed As of August 2, 2017
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
No Poster Available
TBA | Documentary Sequel
Morgan Spurlock opens his own fast food restaurant. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Morgan Spurlock opens his own fast food restaurant.
Trivia & Production Notes
- A sequel to his signature Oscar-nominated fast food film.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback