Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!

Status: Completed As of August 2, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

TBA | Documentary Sequel

Morgan Spurlock opens his own fast food restaurant. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

DIRECTOR

Morgan Spurlock

Screenwriter

Morgan Spurlock

Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Morgan Spurlock opens his own fast food restaurant.

Documentary Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A sequel to his signature Oscar-nominated fast food film.

