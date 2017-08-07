No Poster Available
2017 | Adventure Animation
Follows a young girl (Sheeta) with a mysterious crystal pendant who falls out of the sky and into the arms and life of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising enormous wealth and power to those who can unlock its secrets. But greedy pirates, spies, and the army are also all in hot pursuit!
In Movie Theaters U.S.Sunday, August 27, 2017
Cast more cast
Anna Paquin
(voice)
James Van Der Beek
(voice)
Cloris Leachman
(voice)
Mark Hamill
(voice)
Mandy Patinkin
(voice)
Jim Cummings
(voice)
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
—
CompaniesGKIDS & 2 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
official plot version from fathomevents.com
