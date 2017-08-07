Movie Insider

Castle in the Sky

2017 | Adventure Animation

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Sunday, August 27, 2017

Follows a young girl (Sheeta) with a mysterious crystal pendant who falls out of the sky and into the arms and life of young Pazu. Together they search for a floating island, the site of a long-dead civilization promising enormous wealth and power to those who can unlock its secrets. But greedy pirates, spies, and the army are also all in hot pursuit!
official plot version from fathomevents.com

Adventure Animation Event

