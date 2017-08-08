Movie Insider

Status: Pre-Production As of August 8, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Lining up additional cast for a January 2018 production start.

TBA | Thriller

Centers on one of the largest manhunts in history as FBI agent Jim Freeman (Viggo Mortensen) takes on the unsolved case of the Unabomber, who terrorised Americans with 16 bombings over the course of t... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Robert Lorenz

Screenwriter

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Centers on one of the largest manhunts in history as FBI agent Jim Freeman (Viggo Mortensen) takes on the unsolved case of the Unabomber, who terrorised Americans with 16 bombings over the course of two decades.

Thriller

