Status: Pre-Production As of August 8, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Lining up additional cast for a January 2018 production start.
Storyline
Centers on one of the largest manhunts in history as FBI agent Jim Freeman (Viggo Mortensen) takes on the unsolved case of the Unabomber, who terrorised Americans with 16 bombings over the course of two decades.
- Unabomb on IMDb
