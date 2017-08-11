Brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. More than six years in the making with t... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 22, 2017
Friday, September 29, 2017
Friday, October 6, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Jacek Dehnel
Dorota Kobiela
Hugh Welchman
Production Companies
Storyline
Brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. More than six years in the making with the help of 125 specially trained painters, Loving Vincent is a uniquely animated film composed of 65,000 painted frames. Drawn from meticulous research and inspired by Van Gogh’s masterpieces, subjects, and 800 personal letters, Loving Vincent captures the world of Van Gogh in a cinematic experience like no other.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Called "the world’s first fully oil painted feature film".
