Drama

Animation

1hr, 34m

Brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. More than six years in the making with t... more

New York

New York Release

Los Angeles

Los Angeles Release

Expansion

Expansion Release

Cast

DIRECTOR

Dorota Kobiela

Hugh Welchman



Screenwriter

Jacek Dehnel

Dorota Kobiela

Hugh Welchman



Production Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. More than six years in the making with the help of 125 specially trained painters, Loving Vincent is a uniquely animated film composed of 65,000 painted frames. Drawn from meticulous research and inspired by Van Gogh’s masterpieces, subjects, and 800 personal letters, Loving Vincent captures the world of Van Gogh in a cinematic experience like no other.

official plot version from gooddeedentertainment.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Called "the world’s first fully oil painted feature film".

