The Maze

TBA | Thriller

Follows six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive. more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Adam Robitel

Screenwriter

Maria Melnik
Bragi Schut

Companies

Sony Pictures

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

from hollywoodreporter.com

Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Described as in the vein of the 1997's The Game (8/9/17).

