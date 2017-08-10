Will See 880 Won't See 91

Action

Adventure

A parasite attaches itself to a host via a sticky substance that then gives the host special powers. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Ruben Fleischer



Screenwriter

Dante Harper

Scott Rosenberg

Jeff Pinkner



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Trivia & Production Notes

Hollywood Reporter (3/4/16) says this is being envisioned as a franchise apart from and unrelated to the upcoming Spider-Man movie in the works with actor Tom Holland. This film will also include the villain Carnage (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/17).

This film will also include the villain Carnage (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/17). Sony has made it clear that Venom will play no part in the Spider-Man universe, and that the film will stand on its own (Hollywood Reporter, 8/9/17).

Also Known As

Untitled Spider-Man/Venom Spin-off Project

