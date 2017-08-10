Status: Development As of March 5, 2016
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Dante Harper signed on to write the script.
2018 | Action Adventure
Dante Harper
A parasite attaches itself to a host via a sticky substance that then gives the host special powers. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, October 5, 2018
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Dante Harper
Scott Rosenberg
Jeff Pinkner
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Spin-off. Based on the Marvel comicbook character, which was seen in Spider-Man 3. Sony Pictures had commissioned a draft of the script from Jacob Estes, but they are looking to go in a new direction (07/31/08).
- Hollywood Reporter (3/4/16) says this is being envisioned as a franchise apart from and unrelated to the upcoming Spider-Man movie in the works with actor Tom Holland.
- This film will also include the villain Carnage (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/17).
- Sony has made it clear that Venom will play no part in the Spider-Man universe, and that the film will stand on its own (Hollywood Reporter, 8/9/17).
Also Known As
- Untitled Spider-Man/Venom Spin-off Project
