Status: Development As of March 5, 2016

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Dante Harper signed on to write the script.

2018 | Action Adventure

A parasite attaches itself to a host via a sticky substance that then gives the host special powers. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, October 5, 2018

Cast more cast

Tom Hardy
Eddie Brock / Venom
Riz Ahmed
 
DIRECTOR

Ruben Fleischer

Screenwriter

Dante Harper
Scott Rosenberg
Jeff Pinkner

Companies

Sony Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A parasite attaches itself to a host via a sticky substance that then gives the host special powers.

Action Adventure Spin-off Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Spin-off. Based on the Marvel comicbook character, which was seen in Spider-Man 3. Sony Pictures had commissioned a draft of the script from Jacob Estes, but they are looking to go in a new direction (07/31/08).
  • Hollywood Reporter (3/4/16) says this is being envisioned as a franchise apart from and unrelated to the upcoming Spider-Man movie in the works with actor Tom Holland.
  • This film will also include the villain Carnage (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/17).
  • Sony has made it clear that Venom will play no part in the Spider-Man universe, and that the film will stand on its own (Hollywood Reporter, 8/9/17).
Also Known As
  • Untitled Spider-Man/Venom Spin-off Project

