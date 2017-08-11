Movie Insider

Bad Boys for Life

Status: Pre-Production As of August 1, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Production on the sequel gears up early 2017 — after Will Smith wraps David Ayer’s Bright.

TBA | Action Adventure

Continuing adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett caught up in cases involving car chases and explosions. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Will Smith
Detective Mike Lowrey
Martin Lawrence
Detective Marcus Burnett
DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Joe Carnahan
David Guggenheim

Companies

Sony Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Action Adventure Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The first Bad Boys, released in 1995, helped launch Michael Bay as a director and Will Smith as an action star even though it was not a fire-stamped blockbuster -- it grossed $66 million domestically and $141 million worldwide. The sequel, released in 2003 when Bay and Smith's stars had risen, grossed $138 million domestically and $273 million worldwide.
  • Director Joe Carnahan has left the project over "creative differences." A start date in the fall 2017 was being eyed (Hollywood Reporter, 3/8/17).
Also Known As
  • Bad Boys 3

