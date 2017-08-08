|

Action

Fantasy

Avatar 2 will be set three years after the first film and focus on the lives of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Zaldana) as they explore the other moons of Polyphemus. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Cameron



Screenwriter

James Cameron

Josh Friedman

Rick Jaffa



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

Avatar 2 will be set three years after the first film and focus on the lives of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Zaldana) as they explore the other moons of Polyphemus.

modified plot formulation from foxmovies.com

Trivia & Production Notes

20th Century Fox will make three Avatar sequels. The three pictures will be filmed simultaneously with production beginning in 2013. The release of the first sequel will be in December 2016, with the second to follow in December 2017, and the third a year later (Deadline.com, 8/1/13).

20th Century Fox will make three Avatar sequels. The three pictures will be filmed simultaneously with production beginning in 2013. The release of the first sequel will be in December 2016, with the second to follow in December 2017, and the third a year later (Deadline.com, 8/1/13). Lightstorm Entertainment will work once again with Joe Letteri and his team at WETA Digital on the three films.

Lightstorm Entertainment will work once again with Joe Letteri and his team at WETA Digital on the three films. Chatting with Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron has given a new update on the state of Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4: "I'm in the process of doing another pass through all three scripts right now. Just refining. That's in parallel with the design process. The design processors very mature at this point. We've been designing for about a year and a half. All the characters, settings and creatures are all pretty much [set] (EW, 12/2015)."

Chatting with Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron has given a new update on the state of Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4: "I'm in the process of doing another pass through all three scripts right now. Just refining. That's in parallel with the design process. The design processors very mature at this point. We've been designing for about a year and a half. All the characters, settings and creatures are all pretty much [set] (EW, 12/2015)." The Wrap (1/22/15) says Avatar 2 has been delayed "indefinitely." Meaning the original December 2017 release date is off the table.

The Wrap (1/22/15) says Avatar 2 has been delayed "indefinitely." Meaning the original December 2017 release date is off the table. Originally pegged for Christmas 2018, the film has been delayed further (Hollywood Reporter, 3/10/17). As James Cameron explained, "Well, 2018 is not happening. We haven’t announced a firm release date. What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So, we’re not making Avatar 2, we’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5. It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam."

Originally pegged for Christmas 2018, the film has been delayed further (Hollywood Reporter, 3/10/17). As James Cameron explained, "Well, 2018 is not happening. We haven’t announced a firm release date. What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So, we’re not making Avatar 2, we’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5. It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam." Fear the Walking Dead‘s Cliff Curtis will play Tonowari, who is the leader of the Metkayina, the reef people clan (Deadline.com, 5/8/17).

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Cliff Curtis will play Tonowari, who is the leader of the Metkayina, the reef people clan (Deadline.com, 5/8/17). Avatar future installments will take place underwater (Deadline.com, 5/8/17).

Avatar future installments will take place underwater (Deadline.com, 5/8/17). As Lightstorm Entertainment’s Jon Landau explains, "One of the strengths of great scripts are always the universal and relatable themes… There’s no more relatable theme than family. At the center of each of our four movies will be the Sully family. Each sequel will play as a stand-alone movie. Each movie’s story will come to its own conclusion… However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four movies will create an even larger connected epic saga for audiences around the world (CineEurope, 6/20/17).”

Also Known As

Untitled Fox / Lightstorm Film 2018

Shooting Locations

November 2011: Manhattan Beach, California, United States

More Avatar Movies 2

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links