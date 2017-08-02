Status: Pre-Production As of August 2, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Ericson Core has been tapped to direct. Eyeing a production start later this year.
2018 | Suspense Thriller
Russell Levine
Jay Stern
Oceanside
Route One Films
A single father with a criminal background must find his kidnapped daughter, even as he fights off the claims of a couple who says the girl is their child. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.TBA, 2018
ProducersLeon Clarance
Cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesMotion Picture Capital
Rating MPAA
Storyline
