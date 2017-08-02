Movie Insider

The Claim

Status: Pre-Production As of August 2, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Ericson Core has been tapped to direct. Eyeing a production start later this year.

2018 | Suspense Thriller

A single father with a criminal background must find his kidnapped daughter, even as he fights off the claims of a couple who says the girl is their child. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

TBA, 2018

Producers

Leon Clarance
Russell Levine
Jay Stern

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Ericson Core

Screenwriter

Damien Chazelle

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Suspense Thriller

