Amityville: The Awakening

Status: Completed As of May 12, 2015

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

Amityville: The Awakening movie poster
TBA | R | Horror Suspense | 1hr, 40m

A revival of the popular franchise and a modern twist on the classic horror film. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Daniel Farrands
Casey La Scala

Screenwriter

Daniel Farrands
Casey La Scala

Companies

The Weinstein Company & 3 more

Rating MPAA

R for strong horror violence and for language

Storylines

Belle and her family move into a new house, but when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.
official plot version from weinsteinco.com

Horror Suspense Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror.
Also Known As
  • Amityville: The Reawakening

