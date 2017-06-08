Status: Completed As of May 12, 2015
Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.
TBA | R | Horror Suspense | 1hr, 40m
Daniel Farrands
Daniel Farrands
Belle and her family move into a new house, but when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.
A revival of the popular franchise and a modern twist on the classic horror film. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Daniel Farrands
Casey La Scala
Screenwriter
Daniel Farrands
Casey La Scala
Companies
Rating MPAAR for strong horror violence and for language
Storylines 4 more
Belle and her family move into a new house, but when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.
official plot version from weinsteinco.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror.
Also Known As
- Amityville: The Reawakening
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- Amityville: The Awakening on IMDb
- Amityville: The Awakening trading on Hollywood Stock Exchange
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback