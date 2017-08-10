|

Sci-Fi

Teen

Set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts. more

Only young Todd Hewitt (Holland) holds the key to stopping planet-wide destruction. As he flees with his dog in hand, he stumbles upon a strange and silent girl, Viola (Ridley). They soon set off on a white-knuckle adventure into the depths of unexplored New World to find a way for Viola to contact her people on a distant spaceship and Todd begins to realize that he must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure things out.

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the trilogy of young-adult novels by Patrick Ness.

Based on the trilogy of young-adult novels by Patrick Ness. Kurt Sutter will play Cillian, a tough farmer who adopted Todd at a very young age. Although they have a volatile relationship, Cillian makes the ultimate sacrifice to keep Todd safe (Deadline.com, 8/9/17).

Also Known As

Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go

