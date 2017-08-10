Movie Insider

Chaos Walking

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of August 4, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Film will go into production early 2017.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2019 | Sci-Fi Teen

Set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 1, 2019

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Doug Liman

Screenwriter

Charlie Kaufman
Patrick Ness
John Lee Hancock

Companies

Lionsgate & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Only young Todd Hewitt (Holland) holds the key to stopping planet-wide destruction. As he flees with his dog in hand, he stumbles upon a strange and silent girl, Viola (Ridley). They soon set off on a white-knuckle adventure into the depths of unexplored New World to find a way for Viola to contact her people on a distant spaceship and Todd begins to realize that he must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure things out.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Sci-Fi Teen Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the trilogy of young-adult novels by Patrick Ness.
  • Kurt Sutter will play Cillian, a tough farmer who adopted Todd at a very young age. Although they have a volatile relationship, Cillian makes the ultimate sacrifice to keep Todd safe (Deadline.com, 8/9/17).
Also Known As
  • Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!