Status: Pre-Production As of August 4, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Film will go into production early 2017.
Set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 1, 2019
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Charlie Kaufman
Patrick Ness
John Lee Hancock
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
Only young Todd Hewitt (Holland) holds the key to stopping planet-wide destruction. As he flees with his dog in hand, he stumbles upon a strange and silent girl, Viola (Ridley). They soon set off on a white-knuckle adventure into the depths of unexplored New World to find a way for Viola to contact her people on a distant spaceship and Todd begins to realize that he must unlearn everything he knows in order to figure things out.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the trilogy of young-adult novels by Patrick Ness.
- Kurt Sutter will play Cillian, a tough farmer who adopted Todd at a very young age. Although they have a volatile relationship, Cillian makes the ultimate sacrifice to keep Todd safe (Deadline.com, 8/9/17).
Also Known As
- Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go
