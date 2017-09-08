Principal photography has commenced this week on the film starring Hailee Steinfeld.
Read News →
New Line’s adaptation of the 1986 horror classic hits theaters on September 8, 2017.
Watch Trailer →
Gal Gadot returns as DC hero Diana Prince in the film; unknown if director Patty Jenkins will return.
More Info →
Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash all assemble together.
What would you rather see this weekend?
Teaser Trailer 2,092 views yesterday
TV Spot: Man in Black 2,064 views yesterday
Clip: Wrestle 1,904 views yesterday
Theatrical Trailer 1,692 views yesterday