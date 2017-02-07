Will See 4,273 Won't See 736

|

PG

|

An adaptation of the classic fairy-tale about a monstrous prince and a young woman who fall in love. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (36 days to go!) Watch Trailer

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Bill Condon



Screenwriter

Joe Ahearne

Evan Spiliotopoulos

Stephen Chbosky



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 4 more

PG for some action violence, peril and frightening images

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

official plot version from disney.com

Trivia & Production Notes

A live-action adaptation of Disney's version of the classic Beauty and the Beast. The original animated film opened in theaters in 1991, and went on to earn $425 million worldwide.

A live-action adaptation of Disney's version of the classic Beauty and the Beast. The original animated film opened in theaters in 1991, and went on to earn $425 million worldwide. Eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards for the 1991 animated classic, will score the film, which will feature new recordings of the original songs in addition to several new songs written by Menken and Sir Tim Rice.

Eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards for the 1991 animated classic, will score the film, which will feature new recordings of the original songs in addition to several new songs written by Menken and Sir Tim Rice. A live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.

Also Known As

The Beast

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links