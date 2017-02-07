2017 | PG | Drama Musical
Joe Ahearne
Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.
An adaptation of the classic fairy-tale about a monstrous prince and a young woman who fall in love. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 17, 2017
Cast more cast
Emma Watson
Belle
Dan Stevens
Beast/Prince
Luke Evans
Gaston
Emma Thompson
Mrs. Potts
Kevin Kline
Maurice
Josh Gad
LeFou
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Joe Ahearne
Evan Spiliotopoulos
Stephen Chbosky
Companies
Rating MPAAPG for some action violence, peril and frightening images
Storylines 4 more
official plot version from disney.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- A live-action adaptation of Disney's version of the classic Beauty and the Beast. The original animated film opened in theaters in 1991, and went on to earn $425 million worldwide.
- Eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards for the 1991 animated classic, will score the film, which will feature new recordings of the original songs in addition to several new songs written by Menken and Sir Tim Rice.
- A live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.
Also Known As
- The Beast
