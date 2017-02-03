Movie Insider

The Shack

Status: Post-Production As of January 14, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

2017 | Drama Adaptation | 2hrs, 12m

A father’s transformative journey that will show him the ultimate truth about love, loss, and forgiveness. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 3, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Stuart Hazeldine

Screenwriter

John Fusco

Companies

Lionsgate & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

The Shack takes us on a father’s uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa [Octavia Spencer]. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever.
official plot version from lionsgate.com

Drama Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the William Paul Young novel.

