2hrs, 12m

A father’s transformative journey that will show him the ultimate truth about love, loss, and forgiveness. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Stuart Hazeldine



Screenwriter

John Fusco



Storylines 2 more

The Shack takes us on a father’s uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa [Octavia Spencer]. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever.

official plot version from lionsgate.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the William Paul Young novel.

