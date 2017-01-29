Movie Insider

The Current War

Status: Production As of January 8, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

TBA | Drama Historical

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Benedict Cumberbatch
Thomas Edison
Michael Shannon
George Westinghouse
Nicholas Hoult
Nikola Tesla
Tom Holland
Edison’s Assistant
Katherine Waterston
Westinghouse's Wife
DIRECTOR

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Screenwriter

Michael Mitnick

Companies

The Weinstein Company

Storylines 2 more

Set in the late 1880s, ‘The Current War’ details the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and the race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system. Edison championed the use of a direct current for electric power distribution over an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies.
Drama Historical Period

