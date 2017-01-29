Status: Production As of January 8, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
TBA | Drama Historical
Set in the late 1880s, ‘The Current War’ details the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and the race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system. Edison championed the use of a direct current for electric power distribution over an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
Benedict Cumberbatch
Thomas Edison
Michael Shannon
George Westinghouse
Nicholas Hoult
Nikola Tesla
Tom Holland
Edison’s Assistant
Katherine Waterston
Westinghouse's Wife
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
Set in the late 1880s, ‘The Current War’ details the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and the race to create a marketable and sustainable electricity system. Edison championed the use of a direct current for electric power distribution over an alternating current, which was backed by Westinghouse Electric and a host of European companies.
official plot version from indiewire.com
