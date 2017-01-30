Movie Insider

Pitch Perfect 3

Status: Pre-Production As of May 9, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

Pitch Perfect 3 movie poster
2017 | Comedy Musical

Another Pitch Perfect collegiate a cappella adventure. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, December 22, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Trish Sie

Screenwriter

Kay Cannon
Mike White

Companies

Universal Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Another Pitch Perfect collegiate a cappella adventure.
from universalpictures.com

Comedy Musical Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The 2012 original grossed $113 million worldwide, while Pitch Perfect 2 has made over $286 million worldwide to date on a $29 million budget.
  • The original film was adapted from Mickey Rapkin’s book “Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate A Cappella Glory.”
  • As producer/actress Elizabeth Banks said, “I think it’s going to be a great infusion of energy in the third film,” adding that coming up with a good
  • The first two films grossed over $400 million at the global box office (9/1/16).
  • Rapper Trinidad James will play a member of a competing singing group (Variety, 1/30/17).

