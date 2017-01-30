Status: Pre-Production As of May 9, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
2017 | Comedy Musical
Another Pitch Perfect collegiate a cappella adventure.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, December 22, 2017
Cast more cast
Anna Kendrick
Becca
Rebel Wilson
Fat Amy
Hailee Steinfeld
Emily
Brittany Snow
Chloe
Elizabeth Banks
Gail
Anna Camp
Aubrey Posen
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
from universalpictures.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The 2012 original grossed $113 million worldwide, while Pitch Perfect 2 has made over $286 million worldwide to date on a $29 million budget.
- The original film was adapted from Mickey Rapkin’s book “Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate A Cappella Glory.”
- As producer/actress Elizabeth Banks said, “I think it’s going to be a great infusion of energy in the third film,” adding that coming up with a good
- The first two films grossed over $400 million at the global box office (9/1/16).
- Rapper Trinidad James will play a member of a competing singing group (Variety, 1/30/17).
