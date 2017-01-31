Movie Insider

Ocean's Eight

Status: Production As of January 30, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2018 | Comedy Spin-off

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nin... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 8, 2018

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Gary Ross

Screenwriter

Olivia Milch
Gary Ross

Companies

Warner Bros. Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).
official plot version from warnerbros.com

Comedy Spin-off Heist

Trivia & Production Notes

  • As the group plans and executes a heist in New York, James Corden (The Late Late Show) will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them (Deadline.com, 1/12/17).
Also Known As
  • Untitled All-Female Heist Project
  • Ocean's Eleven Female Project
  • Ocean’s Eight

