Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nin...

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Gary Ross



Screenwriter

Olivia Milch

Gary Ross



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).

official plot version from warnerbros.com

Trivia & Production Notes

As the group plans and executes a heist in New York, James Corden (The Late Late Show) will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them (Deadline.com, 1/12/17).

Also Known As

Untitled All-Female Heist Project

Ocean's Eleven Female Project

Ocean’s Eight

