Status: Production As of January 30, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
No Poster Available
2018 | Comedy Spin-off
Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).
Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nin... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 8, 2018
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).
official plot version from warnerbros.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- As the group plans and executes a heist in New York, James Corden (The Late Late Show) will play an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of them (Deadline.com, 1/12/17).
Also Known As
- Untitled All-Female Heist Project
- Ocean's Eleven Female Project
- Ocean’s Eight
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Ocean's Eight on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback