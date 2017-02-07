|

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going...

DIRECTOR

Genndy Tartakovsky



Screenwriter

Michael McCullers



Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along and once they leave port, romance zings Drac when he meets the mysterious ship captain Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his "too good to be true" love interest is actually a descendent of Van Helsing, arch nemesis to Dracula and all monsters!

official plot version from sonypictures.com

Michelle Murdocca, the film's producer, said before the second film's release that she and director Genndy Tartakovsky will not return, since they were working on Tartakovsky's Can You Imagine? (Collider, 9/25/15).

Michelle Murdocca, the film's producer, said before the second film's release that she and director Genndy Tartakovsky will not return, since they were working on Tartakovsky's Can You Imagine? (Collider, 9/25/15). Director Genndy Tartakovsky, who returns to helm this brand new adventure, says, "I thought I was done exploring the world of Hotel Transylvania after the first two films, but while I was away from the franchise finishing my TV show SAMURAI JACK, an idea sparked that I got really excited about and made it irresistible to return and helm myself this third adventure (Sony Pictures Animation, 6/20/16)." Michelle Murdocca is back producing too.

