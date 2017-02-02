Buy Tickets All Trailers
2016 | R | Drama Thriller
Friday, November 25, 2016
In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. Known equally for her cunning and her track record of success, she has always done whatever is required to win. But when she takes on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds that winning may come at too high a price.
The story of a brilliant and ruthless lobbyist (Jessica Chastain) who is notorious for her unparalleled talent and her desire to win at all costs, even when it puts her own career at risk. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, December 9, 2016
Friday, November 25, 2016
On DVDTuesday, March 21, 2017
Cast more cast
Jessica Chastain
Elizabeth Sloane
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesEuropaCorp & 2 more
Rating MPAAR for language and some sexuality
Storylines 2 more
In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. Known equally for her cunning and her track record of success, she has always done whatever is required to win. But when she takes on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds that winning may come at too high a price.
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Sebastian Blenkov, production designer Matthew Davies, editor Alexander Berner, and costume designer Georgina Yarhi
- Based on the original screenplay by Jonathan Perera.
