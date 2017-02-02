Movie Insider

Miss Sloane

2016 | R | Drama Thriller

The story of a brilliant and ruthless lobbyist (Jessica Chastain) who is notorious for her unparalleled talent and her desire to win at all costs, even when it puts her own career at risk. more

Friday, December 9, 2016
Friday, November 25, 2016

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

John Madden

Screenwriter

Jonathan Perera

Companies

EuropaCorp & 2 more

Rating MPAA

R for language and some sexuality

Storylines 2 more

In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. Known equally for her cunning and her track record of success, she has always done whatever is required to win. But when she takes on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds that winning may come at too high a price.
official plot version from paramount.com

Drama Thriller Political

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Sebastian Blenkov, production designer Matthew Davies, editor Alexander Berner, and costume designer Georgina Yarhi
  • Based on the original screenplay by Jonathan Perera.

Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 5,225 views
News Updates 38
