Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Natalie Portman



Screenwriter

Natalie Portman



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Recounts the time Amos Oz spent with his mother, Fania (Natalie Portman), who struggles with raising her son in Jerusalem at the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. Dealing with a married life of unfulfilled promises and integration in a foreign land, Fania battles her inner demons and longs for a better world for her son.

Trivia & Production Notes

Adapted from the bestselling memoir by Amos Oz.

Adapted from the bestselling memoir by Amos Oz. Natalie Portman’s feature directorial debut.

