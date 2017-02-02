Movie Insider

A Tale Of Love And Darkness

2016 | Drama Adaptation

Recounts the time Amos Oz spent with his mother, Fania (Natalie Portman), who struggles with raising her son in Jerusalem at the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the Sta... more

TBA, 2016

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

DIRECTOR

Natalie Portman

Screenwriter

Natalie Portman

Focus World

Not Available

Storyline

Recounts the time Amos Oz spent with his mother, Fania (Natalie Portman), who struggles with raising her son in Jerusalem at the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. Dealing with a married life of unfulfilled promises and integration in a foreign land, Fania battles her inner demons and longs for a better world for her son.
official plot version from deadline.com

Drama Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Adapted from the bestselling memoir by Amos Oz.
  • Natalie Portman’s feature directorial debut.

