2016 | Drama Adaptation
Recounts the time Amos Oz spent with his mother, Fania (Natalie Portman), who struggles with raising her son in Jerusalem at the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. Dealing with a married life of unfulfilled promises and integration in a foreign land, Fania battles her inner demons and longs for a better world for her son.
Recounts the time Amos Oz spent with his mother, Fania (Natalie Portman), who struggles with raising her son in Jerusalem at the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the Sta... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.TBA, 2016
On DVDTuesday, March 28, 2017
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
CompaniesFocus World
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Recounts the time Amos Oz spent with his mother, Fania (Natalie Portman), who struggles with raising her son in Jerusalem at the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. Dealing with a married life of unfulfilled promises and integration in a foreign land, Fania battles her inner demons and longs for a better world for her son.
official plot version from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Adapted from the bestselling memoir by Amos Oz.
- Natalie Portman’s feature directorial debut.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- A Tale Of Love And Darkness on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback