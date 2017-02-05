|

R

|

|

1hr, 33m

A Southern mobster attempts to rescue his kidnapped brother. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Released; Watch Now!

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

Jason Mosberg



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

R for brutal bloody violence, language throughout, and drug use

Tells the intertwining stories of the Lindel brothers, Mikey (Johnathon Schaech) and JP (Adrian Grenier), who had only each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a construction company, while Mikey became a small-time mobster, mired in a life of petty crime.



When Mikey is kidnapped and held for a ransom by ruthless crime boss Eddie King (Nicolas Cage), JP turns to the brothers’ old pal Sal (John Cusack), a plain clothes detective for help. In order to rescue his brother, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against King’s relentless army of gangsters.

official plot version from lionsgate.com

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links