Arsenal Brotherhood has its price.

Arsenal movie poster

3.20 / 5 stars (5 users)

2017 | R | Thriller | 1hr, 33m

A Southern mobster attempts to rescue his kidnapped brother. more

Friday, January 6, 2017

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Friday, January 6, 2017
Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Jason Mosberg

Companies

Lionsgate Premiere & 1 more

Rating MPAA

R for brutal bloody violence, language throughout, and drug use

Storylines 3 more

Tells the intertwining stories of the Lindel brothers, Mikey (Johnathon Schaech) and JP (Adrian Grenier), who had only each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a construction company, while Mikey became a small-time mobster, mired in a life of petty crime.

When Mikey is kidnapped and held for a ransom by ruthless crime boss Eddie King (Nicolas Cage), JP turns to the brothers’ old pal Sal (John Cusack), a plain clothes detective for help. In order to rescue his brother, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against King’s relentless army of gangsters.
official plot version from lionsgate.com

Thriller

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

