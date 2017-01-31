Status: Pre-Production As of January 31, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
No Poster Available
2017 | Comedy Sequel
Centers on stepdad Brad Whitaker and biological father Dusty Mayron.
Centers on stepdad Brad Whitaker and biological father Dusty Mayron. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 10, 2017
Cast more cast
Mel Gibson
(In Talks)
John Lithgow
(In Talks)
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Centers on stepdad Brad Whitaker and biological father Dusty Mayron.
from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to the 2015 film.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Daddy's Home 2 on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback