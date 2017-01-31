Movie Insider

Daddy's Home 2

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of January 31, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2017 | Comedy Sequel

Centers on stepdad Brad Whitaker and biological father Dusty Mayron. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Cast more cast

Will Ferrell
 
Mark Wahlberg
 
Mel Gibson
 

(In Talks)

John Lithgow
 

(In Talks)

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Sean Anders

Screenwriter

Sean Anders
John Morris

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Centers on stepdad Brad Whitaker and biological father Dusty Mayron.
from deadline.com

Comedy Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to the 2015 film.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 16
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...