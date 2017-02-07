Movie Insider

Goosebumps 2

Status: Pre-Production As of January 17, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

2018 | Adventure Family

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, September 21, 2018

Cast more cast

Jack Black
R.L. Stine

(Rumored)

DIRECTOR

Rob Letterman (In Talks)

Screenwriter

Darren Lemke (In Talks)

Companies

Sony Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

News Updates 16
