Status: Pre-Production As of January 17, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
No Poster Available
2018 | Adventure Family
Rob Letterman (In Talks)
Darren Lemke (In Talks)
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, September 21, 2018
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman (In Talks)
Screenwriter
Darren Lemke (In Talks)
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Goosebumps 2 on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback