2016 | NR | Thriller Heist
A bank heist descends into violent chaos when one of the hostages turns out to be a serial killer. Trapping the well-organized team of bank robbers in the building, the killer is now picking them off one by one... Actor/writer/musician Henry Rollins (Black Flag) stars in this dark suspenseful thriller.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 17, 2016
On DVDTuesday, May 2, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANR Not Rated
Storyline
