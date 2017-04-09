Movie Insider

The Last Heist

The Last Heist movie poster

1.50 / 5 stars (2 users)

2016 | NR | Thriller Heist

A bank heist descends into violent chaos when one of the hostages turns out to be a serial killer. Trapping the well-organized team of bank robbers in the building, the killer is now picking them off ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 17, 2016

On DVD

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Coming Soon (22 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Mike Mendez

Screenwriter

Guy Stevenson

Companies

XLrator Media

Rating MPAA

NR Not Rated

Storyline

A bank heist descends into violent chaos when one of the hostages turns out to be a serial killer. Trapping the well-organized team of bank robbers in the building, the killer is now picking them off one by one... Actor/writer/musician Henry Rollins (Black Flag) stars in this dark suspenseful thriller.
from trailers.apple.com

