In Movie Theaters U.S.

Limited

Limited Release

Coming Soon (22 days to go!) Pre-Order

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Mike Mendez



Screenwriter

Guy Stevenson



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

NR Not Rated

A bank heist descends into violent chaos when one of the hostages turns out to be a serial killer. Trapping the well-organized team of bank robbers in the building, the killer is now picking them off one by one... Actor/writer/musician Henry Rollins (Black Flag) stars in this dark suspenseful thriller.

