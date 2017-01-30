Status: Production As of January 30, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Began production in New York City.
Lee Israel, a respected biographer, falls on hard times and turns to counterfeiting the letters of deceased writers and celebrities in order to pay her rent. When the forgeries start to raise suspicio... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.TBA, 2018
Lee Israel, a respected biographer, falls on hard times and turns to counterfeiting the letters of deceased writers and celebrities in order to pay her rent. When the forgeries start to raise suspicion, she turns to stealing the actual letters from library archives and sells them through an ex-con fence she met in a bar, while the FBI is closing in on the scam. In 1993, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property and served six months under house arrest. She died in 2014.
- Based on the 2008 memoir/book "Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Memoirs of a Literary Forger" by Lee Israel which was published by Simon & Schuster.
