|

Lee Israel, a respected biographer, falls on hard times and turns to counterfeiting the letters of deceased writers and celebrities in order to pay her rent. When the forgeries start to raise suspicio... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Marielle Heller



Screenwriter

Nicole Holofcener

Jeff Whitty



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Lee Israel, a respected biographer, falls on hard times and turns to counterfeiting the letters of deceased writers and celebrities in order to pay her rent. When the forgeries start to raise suspicion, she turns to stealing the actual letters from library archives and sells them through an ex-con fence she met in a bar, while the FBI is closing in on the scam. In 1993, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property and served six months under house arrest. She died in 2014.

modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the 2008 memoir/book "Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Memoirs of a Literary Forger" by Lee Israel which was published by Simon & Schuster.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links