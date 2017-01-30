Movie Insider

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Status: Production As of January 30, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Began production in New York City.

2018 | Biography Crime

Lee Israel, a respected biographer, falls on hard times and turns to counterfeiting the letters of deceased writers and celebrities in order to pay her rent. When the forgeries start to raise suspicio... more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Marielle Heller

Screenwriter

Nicole Holofcener
Jeff Whitty

Companies

Fox Searchlight Pictures & 1 more

Lee Israel, a respected biographer, falls on hard times and turns to counterfeiting the letters of deceased writers and celebrities in order to pay her rent. When the forgeries start to raise suspicion, she turns to stealing the actual letters from library archives and sells them through an ex-con fence she met in a bar, while the FBI is closing in on the scam. In 1993, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property and served six months under house arrest. She died in 2014.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

  • Based on the 2008 memoir/book "Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Memoirs of a Literary Forger" by Lee Israel which was published by Simon & Schuster.

