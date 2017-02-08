|

Centers on a late 19th century Paris ballet school. more

DIRECTOR

Eric Summer

Eric Warin



Screenwriter

Carole Noble

Laurent Zeitoun



Companies

Rating MPAA

Paris, 1884. A orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she ‘borrows’ a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough – it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

official plot version from weinsteinco.com

Also Known As

Ballerina

