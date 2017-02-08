Movie Insider

Leap!

2017 | Drama Family | 1hr, 29m

Centers on a late 19th century Paris ballet school. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 21, 2017

DIRECTOR

Eric Summer
Eric Warin

Screenwriter

Carole Noble
Laurent Zeitoun

Companies

The Weinstein Company

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Paris, 1884. A orphaned girl arrives in Paris from Brittany. Félicie Milliner is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Félicie takes a big risk: she ‘borrows’ a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette , Félicie learns that talent is not enough – it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.
official plot version from weinsteinco.com

Drama Family Animation
  • Ballerina

