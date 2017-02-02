Movie Insider

Claire in Motion

Tabs
Claire in Motion movie poster

Buy Tickets All Trailers

0.00 / 5 stars (0 users)

2017 | Drama Thriller | 1hr, 23m

Claire is sure of herself, her work and family, until - like a bad dream - her husband disappears, leaving a trail of puzzling secrets that shatter her certainty. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, January 13, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunes

Friday, January 13, 2017
Released; Watch Now! Buy | Rent Now

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Annie J. Howell
Lisa Robinson

Screenwriter

Annie J. Howell
Lisa Robinson

Companies

Breaking Glass Pictures

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Claire is sure of herself, her work and family, until - like a bad dream - her husband disappears, leaving a trail of puzzling secrets that shatter her certainty.
from claireinmotion.com

Drama Thriller

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 1,956 views
Seen the Movie? Rate It!
Share + Send
News Updates 21
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Rings
Rings

Theatrical Trailer #2
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
524 views yesterday

.The Great Wall
The Great Wall

Teaser Trailer
507 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
498 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
412 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...