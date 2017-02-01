Status: Pre-Production As of November 25, 2016
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Readying to go before cameras in March 2017. Planning to shoot in Michigan and Ohio.
A 14-year old teen becomes an undercover informant for local and federal law enforcement agencies, and grows in that role enough to establish himself as a major drug dealer. The teen is brought down ... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Logan Miller
Noah Miller
Steve Kloves
Production CompaniesLBI Entertainment
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A 14-year old teen becomes an undercover informant for local and federal law enforcement agencies, and grows in that role enough to establish himself as a major drug dealer. The teen is brought down when he is found with 17 pounds of coke at age 17. He is sentenced to life without parole.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Inspired by the story of Richard Wershe Jr.
- Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane will portray FBI agents who began working with Wershe as a confidential informant from the beginning (Deadline.com, 1/31/17).
