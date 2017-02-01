|

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Yann Demange



Screenwriter

Logan Miller

Noah Miller

Steve Kloves



Production Companies

Storyline

A 14-year old teen becomes an undercover informant for local and federal law enforcement agencies, and grows in that role enough to establish himself as a major drug dealer. The teen is brought down when he is found with 17 pounds of coke at age 17. He is sentenced to life without parole.

modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Inspired by the story of Richard Wershe Jr.

Inspired by the story of Richard Wershe Jr. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane will portray FBI agents who began working with Wershe as a confidential informant from the beginning (Deadline.com, 1/31/17).

