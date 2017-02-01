Movie Insider

White Boy Rick

Status: Pre-Production As of November 25, 2016

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Readying to go before cameras in March 2017. Planning to shoot in Michigan and Ohio.

TBA | Crime Drama

A 14-year old teen becomes an undercover informant for local and federal law enforcement agencies, and grows in that role enough to establish himself as a major drug dealer. The teen is brought down ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Yann Demange

Screenwriter

Logan Miller
Noah Miller
Steve Kloves

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

A 14-year old teen becomes an undercover informant for local and federal law enforcement agencies, and grows in that role enough to establish himself as a major drug dealer. The teen is brought down when he is found with 17 pounds of coke at age 17. He is sentenced to life without parole.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Crime Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Inspired by the story of Richard Wershe Jr.
  • Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane will portray FBI agents who began working with Wershe as a confidential informant from the beginning (Deadline.com, 1/31/17).

