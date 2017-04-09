Movie Insider

Alone in Berlin

2017 | R | Drama Thriller | 1hr, 43m

In this WWII thriller, Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson are courageous parents driven to an extraordinary act of resistance against the Nazi regime. more

Friday, January 13, 2017

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Friday, January 13, 2017
Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Vincent Perez

Screenwriter

Rating MPAA

R for brief violence

Storyline

Otto and Anna Quangel (Brendan Gleeson & Emma Thompson) are a working class husband and wife doing their best to ride out the war. When their son is killed fighting on the frontlines, however, everything changes. They begin pouring their rage and grief into postcards emblazoned with anti-Nazi slogans, risking everything to disseminate their messages of protest across the city. But this seemingly small act of subversion rattles the regime, including a police inspector (Daniel Brühl) who will not rest until the culprits have been caught.
Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the bestselling novel Every Man Dies Alone by Hans Fallada.
  • Official Selection - Berlin International Film Festival

