In this WWII thriller, Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson are courageous parents driven to an extraordinary act of resistance against the Nazi regime. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 13, 2017
On DVDTuesday, June 13, 2017
On Demand (VOD) Cable, Amazon Instant, Google Play, iTunesFriday, January 13, 2017
Released; Watch Now! Buy | Rent Now
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
—
Companies
Rating MPAAR for brief violence
Storyline
Otto and Anna Quangel (Brendan Gleeson & Emma Thompson) are a working class husband and wife doing their best to ride out the war. When their son is killed fighting on the frontlines, however, everything changes. They begin pouring their rage and grief into postcards emblazoned with anti-Nazi slogans, risking everything to disseminate their messages of protest across the city. But this seemingly small act of subversion rattles the regime, including a police inspector (Daniel Brühl) who will not rest until the culprits have been caught.
verbatim plot from ifcfilms.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the bestselling novel Every Man Dies Alone by Hans Fallada.
- Official Selection - Berlin International Film Festival
