Status: Pre-Production As of January 29, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
TBA | Thriller
Follows two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become more profound than they could ever have imagined.
Production CompaniesIM Global
Rating MPAANot Available
