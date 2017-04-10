Status: Pre-Production As of February 8, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
No Poster Available
The movie is based on the true story of a woman and her fiance who, after setting sail from Tahiti, find themselves in the middle of a massive hurricane. After being knocked unconscious, the woman fin... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
The movie is based on the true story of a woman and her fiance who, after setting sail from Tahiti, find themselves in the middle of a massive hurricane. After being knocked unconscious, the woman finds her boat in ruins and her fiance missing, now lost at sea. The rest of the story follows her 1,500 mile journey back to Hawaii while battling the elements.
paraphrased plot formulation from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Miles Teller will play Shailene's Woodley husband. This is the fifth time Teller and Woodley will work together following The Spectacular Now and three Divergent movies (Hollywood Reporter, 4/7/2017).
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Related Links
- Adrift on IMDb