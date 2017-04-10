Movie Insider

Adrift

Status: Pre-Production As of February 8, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

TBA | Horror Suspense

The movie is based on the true story of a woman and her fiance who, after setting sail from Tahiti, find themselves in the middle of a massive hurricane. After being knocked unconscious, the woman fin... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Baltasar Kormákur

Screenwriter

Aaron Kandell
Jordan Kandell

Companies

STX Entertainment & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The movie is based on the true story of a woman and her fiance who, after setting sail from Tahiti, find themselves in the middle of a massive hurricane. After being knocked unconscious, the woman finds her boat in ruins and her fiance missing, now lost at sea. The rest of the story follows her 1,500 mile journey back to Hawaii while battling the elements.
paraphrased plot formulation from variety.com

Horror Suspense Thriller

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Miles Teller will play Shailene's Woodley husband. This is the fifth time Teller and Woodley will work together following The Spectacular Now and three Divergent movies (Hollywood Reporter, 4/7/2017).

