The movie is based on the true story of a woman and her fiance who, after setting sail from Tahiti, find themselves in the middle of a massive hurricane. After being knocked unconscious, the woman finds her boat in ruins and her fiance missing, now lost at sea.

Baltasar Kormákur



Aaron Kandell

Jordan Kandell



The movie is based on the true story of a woman and her fiance who, after setting sail from Tahiti, find themselves in the middle of a massive hurricane. After being knocked unconscious, the woman finds her boat in ruins and her fiance missing, now lost at sea. The rest of the story follows her 1,500 mile journey back to Hawaii while battling the elements.

paraphrased plot formulation from variety.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Miles Teller will play Shailene's Woodley husband. This is the fifth time Teller and Woodley will work together following The Spectacular Now and three Divergent movies (Hollywood Reporter, 4/7/2017).

