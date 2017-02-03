Movie Insider

Ghost in the Shell

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of July 2, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Ghost in the Shell movie poster
2017 | Action Adventure

A cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 31, 2017 2D/3D, IMAX

Cast more cast

Scarlett Johansson
Kusanagi
Pilou Asbæk
Batou
Michael Pitt
The Laughing Man
Takeshi Kitano
Daisuke Aramaki
Juliette Binoche
Dr. Ouelet
Kaori Momoi
 
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Rupert Sanders

Screenwriter

Laeta Kalogridis
Bill Wheeler
Jonathan Herman

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 7 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

Follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.
official plot version from paramount.com

Action Adventure Crime Suspense Thriller 3D IMAX

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Created by Masamune Shirow, "Ghost in the Shell" was first published in 1989. The Japanese comic book went on to generate two additional manga editions, three anime film adaptations, an anime TV series and three video games. The second anime film, "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence", was released in the United States by DreamWorks' Go Fish Pictures in 2004.
  • Paramount on board to distribute and co-finance the film.
  • The film’s crew includes Cinematographer Jess Hall (THE SPECTACULAR NOW), Editor Neil Smith (SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN), Production Designer Jan Roelfs (FAST & FURIOUS 6), and Costume Designers Kurt Swanson and Bart Mueller (THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY
Also Known As
  • Ghost in the Shell 3-D

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 2
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 4,130 views
Share + Send
News Updates 50
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
532 views yesterday

.Logan
Logan

Final Trailer
516 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
499 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
421 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
417 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

The Space Between Us poster
The Space Between Us
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
Rings poster
Rings
Logan poster
Logan
Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...