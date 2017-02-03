Will See 830 Won't See 120

|

A cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

2D/3D, IMAX

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Rupert Sanders



Screenwriter

Laeta Kalogridis

Bill Wheeler

Jonathan Herman



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

Not Available

Follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

official plot version from paramount.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Created by Masamune Shirow, "Ghost in the Shell" was first published in 1989. The Japanese comic book went on to generate two additional manga editions, three anime film adaptations, an anime TV series and three video games. The second anime film, "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence", was released in the United States by DreamWorks' Go Fish Pictures in 2004.

Created by Masamune Shirow, "Ghost in the Shell" was first published in 1989. The Japanese comic book went on to generate two additional manga editions, three anime film adaptations, an anime TV series and three video games. The second anime film, "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence", was released in the United States by DreamWorks' Go Fish Pictures in 2004. Paramount on board to distribute and co-finance the film.

Paramount on board to distribute and co-finance the film. The film’s crew includes Cinematographer Jess Hall (THE SPECTACULAR NOW), Editor Neil Smith (SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN), Production Designer Jan Roelfs (FAST & FURIOUS 6), and Costume Designers Kurt Swanson and Bart Mueller (THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY

Also Known As

Ghost in the Shell 3-D

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links