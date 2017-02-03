Status: Post-Production As of July 2, 2016
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2017 | Action Adventure
Laeta Kalogridis
Follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.
A cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 31, 2017 2D/3D, IMAX
Cast more cast
Scarlett Johansson
Kusanagi
Pilou Asbæk
Batou
Michael Pitt
The Laughing Man
Takeshi Kitano
Daisuke Aramaki
Juliette Binoche
Dr. Ouelet
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Laeta Kalogridis
Bill Wheeler
Jonathan Herman
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
official plot version from paramount.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Created by Masamune Shirow, "Ghost in the Shell" was first published in 1989. The Japanese comic book went on to generate two additional manga editions, three anime film adaptations, an anime TV series and three video games. The second anime film, "Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence", was released in the United States by DreamWorks' Go Fish Pictures in 2004.
- Paramount on board to distribute and co-finance the film.
- The film’s crew includes Cinematographer Jess Hall (THE SPECTACULAR NOW), Editor Neil Smith (SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN), Production Designer Jan Roelfs (FAST & FURIOUS 6), and Costume Designers Kurt Swanson and Bart Mueller (THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY
Also Known As
- Ghost in the Shell 3-D
