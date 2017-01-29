Movie Insider

Lowriders

Status: Post-Production As of March 22, 2016

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2017 | Drama

A drama set in the East LA world of vintage car customizers. A young graffiti artist decides to use his talents to help his family’s legacy of prize-winning classic cars. But to go all the way, he ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, May 12, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Ricardo de Montreuil

Screenwriter

Cheo Hodari Coker
Joshua Beirne-Golden

Companies

High Top Releasing & 3 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

A drama set in the East LA world of vintage car customizers. A young graffiti artist decides to use his talents to help his family’s legacy of prize-winning classic cars. But to go all the way, he has to choose whether to compete against his felon older brother, or to give his brother a hand and risk getting pulled into his brother’s gang.
official plot version from universalpictures.com

Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on an idea by Brian Grazer.
  • Produced by Jason Blum (who produced Whiplash, The Visit, the Purge movies and the Sinister movies).

Watch Trailer 1
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 427 views
News Updates 31
