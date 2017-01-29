Status: Post-Production As of March 22, 2016
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
A drama set in the East LA world of vintage car customizers. A young graffiti artist decides to use his talents to help his family’s legacy of prize-winning classic cars. But to go all the way, he ... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, May 12, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Cheo Hodari Coker
Joshua Beirne-Golden
CompaniesHigh Top Releasing & 3 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on an idea by Brian Grazer.
- Produced by Jason Blum (who produced Whiplash, The Visit, the Purge movies and the Sinister movies).