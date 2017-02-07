Status: Post-Production As of August 19, 2015
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow with Geoffrey Rush back on board as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom resurfacing as Will Turner, and a terrifying new adversary, Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, in the mix. P more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, May 26, 2017 3D; RealD 3D; IMAX 3D
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Joachim Roenning
Espen Sandberg
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.
official plot version from disney.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The Pirates of the Caribbean films have earned over $3.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides earned over $1.043 billion.
- The film's title Dead Men Tell No Tales alludes to the well-known quote from the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at the Disney Parks.
Also Known As
- Pirates of the Caribbean 5
More Pirates of the Caribbean Movies 5
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Related Links
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Official Facebook
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on IMDb