Movie Insider

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of August 19, 2015

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales movie poster
2017 | Action Adventure

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow with Geoffrey Rush back on board as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom resurfacing as Will Turner, and a terrifying new adversary, Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, in the mix. P more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, May 26, 2017 3D; RealD 3D; IMAX 3D

Cast more cast

Johnny Depp
Captain Jack Sparrow
Kaya Scodelario
Carina Smith
Brenton Thwaites
Henry
Javier Bardem
Captain Salazar
Martin Klebba
Marty
Adam Brown
Jib
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Joachim Roenning
Espen Sandberg

Screenwriter

Terry Rossio
Jeff Nathanson

Companies

Walt Disney Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 3 more

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.
official plot version from disney.com

Action Adventure Fantasy 3D Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The Pirates of the Caribbean films have earned over $3.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides earned over $1.043 billion.
  • The film's title Dead Men Tell No Tales alludes to the well-known quote from the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at the Disney Parks.
Also Known As
  • Pirates of the Caribbean 5

More Pirates of the Caribbean Movies 5

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl poster
Pirates of the Caribbean...
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest poster
Pirates of the Caribbean...
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End poster
Pirates of the Caribbean...
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides poster
Pirates of the Caribbean...
poster not available
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 2
Extended TV Spot
Extended TV Spot 260 views
Share + Send
News Updates 61
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker

Extended Trailer
539 views yesterday

.The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us

Theatrical Trailer
437 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Teaser Trailer
433 views yesterday

.Get Out
Get Out

Theatrical Trailer
431 views yesterday

.Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last K...

Teaser Trailer
428 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

FIrst Look: The 'Ocean's Eight' Crew

Ben Affleck: No Longer Directing 'The Batman'

First 'Chips' Trailer: Starring Dax Shepard & Michael Peña

'Justice League' Arrives: First Look Image

[Watch] Terrifying Redband 'Alien: Convenant' Trailer

Dom Goes Rogue - First Trailer For 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Spidey Done Right?! 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' First Teaser

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Great Wall poster
The Great Wall
John Wick: Chapter 2 poster
John Wick: Chapter 2
Logan poster
Logan
The Shack poster
The Shack
Fifty Shades Darker poster
Fifty Shades Darker