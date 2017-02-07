|

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow with Geoffrey Rush back on board as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom resurfacing as Will Turner, and a terrifying new adversary, Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, in the mix. P more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

3D; RealD 3D; IMAX 3D

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Joachim Roenning

Espen Sandberg



Screenwriter

Terry Rossio

Jeff Nathanson



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

Not Available

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

official plot version from disney.com

Trivia & Production Notes

The Pirates of the Caribbean films have earned over $3.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides earned over $1.043 billion.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films have earned over $3.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides earned over $1.043 billion. The film's title Dead Men Tell No Tales alludes to the well-known quote from the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at the Disney Parks.

Also Known As

Pirates of the Caribbean 5

