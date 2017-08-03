Movie Insider

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Status: Post-Production As of July 28, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

2018 | Action Adventure

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 23, 2018 2D/3D

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Steven S. DeKnight

Screenwriter

Travis Beacham
Guillermo del Toro
Jon Spaihts

Companies

Universal Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Sequel to 2012's Pacific Rim. The original film centers on a defense force consisting of mechas, giant robots and their human pilots, who are fighting to save humanity from gigantic monsters invading from an other-worldly dimension.
from hollywoodreporter.com

Action Adventure Sci-Fi 3D Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The film will be released in 3D and Imax.
  • Pacific Rim 2 marks Steven S. DeKnight’s feature directorial debut. He most recently served as executive producer and head writer of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix.
  • The first Pacific Rim, starred Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, and Robert Kazinsky.
  • John Boyega will play the son of Elba’s character, who sacrificed his life in the original film (Hollywood Reporter, 9/21/16).
Also Known As
  • Pacific Rim 2

