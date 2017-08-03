Will See 1,703 Won't See 986

Action

Adventure

Sequel to 2012's Pacific Rim. The original film centers on a defense force consisting of mechas, giant robots and their human pilots, who are fighting to save humanity from gigantic monsters invading ... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

2D/3D

Cast

DIRECTOR

Steven S. DeKnight



Screenwriter

Travis Beacham

Guillermo del Toro

Jon Spaihts



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

from hollywoodreporter.com

Trivia & Production Notes

The film will be released in 3D and Imax.

The film will be released in 3D and Imax. Pacific Rim 2 marks Steven S. DeKnight’s feature directorial debut. He most recently served as executive producer and head writer of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix.

Pacific Rim 2 marks Steven S. DeKnight’s feature directorial debut. He most recently served as executive producer and head writer of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix. The first Pacific Rim, starred Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, and Robert Kazinsky.

The first Pacific Rim, starred Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, and Robert Kazinsky. John Boyega will play the son of Elba’s character, who sacrificed his life in the original film (Hollywood Reporter, 9/21/16).

Also Known As

Pacific Rim 2

