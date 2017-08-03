Status: Post-Production As of July 28, 2017
2018 | Action Adventure
Travis Beacham
Sequel to 2012's Pacific Rim. The original film centers on a defense force consisting of mechas, giant robots and their human pilots, who are fighting to save humanity from gigantic monsters invading from an other-worldly dimension.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 23, 2018 2D/3D
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Travis Beacham
Guillermo del Toro
Jon Spaihts
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- The film will be released in 3D and Imax.
- Pacific Rim 2 marks Steven S. DeKnight’s feature directorial debut. He most recently served as executive producer and head writer of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix.
- The first Pacific Rim, starred Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, and Robert Kazinsky.
- John Boyega will play the son of Elba’s character, who sacrificed his life in the original film (Hollywood Reporter, 9/21/16).
Also Known As
- Pacific Rim 2
