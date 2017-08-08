Movie Insider

Dumbo

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of March 24, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2019 | Drama Family

Follows Holt (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephan... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, March 29, 2019

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Tim Burton

Screenwriter

Ehren Kruger
Derek Frey

Companies

Walt Disney Pictures

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Follows Holt (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephant whose oversize ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Drama Family Remake

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the iconic 1941 film.
  • The film will use a mix of CGI and live action and will add a unique family story that parallels Dumbo's journey.
  • Michael Keaton would play the man who acquirers the circus from Danny DeVito’s character in order to exploit the lovable elephant and his mother (Variety, 4/4/17).

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Annabelle: Creation poster
Annabelle: Creation
The Glass Castle poster
The Glass Castle
Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
IT poster
IT
mother! poster
mother!