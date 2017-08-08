Status: Pre-Production As of March 24, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
Follows Holt (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephan... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, March 29, 2019
Follows Holt (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephant whose oversize ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the iconic 1941 film.
- The film will use a mix of CGI and live action and will add a unique family story that parallels Dumbo's journey.
- Michael Keaton would play the man who acquirers the circus from Danny DeVito’s character in order to exploit the lovable elephant and his mother (Variety, 4/4/17).
