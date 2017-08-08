|

Drama

Family

Follows Holt (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephan... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Tim Burton



Screenwriter

Ehren Kruger

Derek Frey



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

Follows Holt (Colin Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephant whose oversize ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.

modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the iconic 1941 film.

Based on the iconic 1941 film. The film will use a mix of CGI and live action and will add a unique family story that parallels Dumbo's journey.

The film will use a mix of CGI and live action and will add a unique family story that parallels Dumbo's journey. Michael Keaton would play the man who acquirers the circus from Danny DeVito’s character in order to exploit the lovable elephant and his mother (Variety, 4/4/17).

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links