|

PG-13

|

Drama

Sports

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and became th... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Coming Soon (42 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Jonathan Dayton

Valerie Faris



Screenwriter

Simon Beaufoy



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

PG-13 for some sexual content and partial nudity

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and became the most watched televised sports event of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposites sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. With a supportive husband urging her to fight the Establishment for equal pay, the fiercely private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world.

official plot version from foxsearchlight.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Emma Stone, who was going to play Billie Jean King, had to pass on the role due to a scheduling conflict. Brie Larson will replace (Variety, 9/18/15).

Emma Stone, who was going to play Billie Jean King, had to pass on the role due to a scheduling conflict. Brie Larson will replace (Variety, 9/18/15). Danny Boyle is producing under his Decibel Films banner.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links