Battle of the Sexes

Battle of the Sexes

2017 | PG-13 | Drama Sports

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and became th... more

Friday, September 22, 2017

Cast

Steve Carell
Bobby Riggs
Emma Stone
Billie Jean King
Sarah Silverman
Gladys Heldman
Elisabeth Shue
 
Alan Cumming
Ted Tinling
Andrea Riseborough
 
DIRECTOR

Jonathan Dayton
Valerie Faris

Screenwriter

Simon Beaufoy

Companies

Fox Searchlight Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for some sexual content and partial nudity

Storylines

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as the Battle of the Sexes and became the most watched televised sports event of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposites sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. With a supportive husband urging her to fight the Establishment for equal pay, the fiercely private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world.
official plot version from foxsearchlight.com

Drama Sports

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Emma Stone, who was going to play Billie Jean King, had to pass on the role due to a scheduling conflict. Brie Larson will replace (Variety, 9/18/15).
  • Danny Boyle is producing under his Decibel Films banner.

