Drama

Romance

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda come together onscreen for the fourth time in Netflix's Our Souls at Night, this time playing a couple who find love unexpectedly later in life. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Scott Neustadter



Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they'd been neighbors for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

This will be an streaming movie available at Netflix with possible limited theatrical release. Based on the novel by Kent Haruf.

