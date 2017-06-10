Movie Insider

Detroit It's time we knew

Status: Post-Production As of April 12, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Detroit movie poster
2017 | Crime Drama

The story is set against the backdrop of Detroit’s devastating riots that took place over five summer days in 1967. more

Friday, August 4, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Kathryn Bigelow

Screenwriter

Mark Boal

Companies

Annapurna Pictures & 1 more

Storyline

The story is set against the backdrop of Detroit’s devastating riots that took place over five summer days in 1967.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Crime Drama Historical

Trivia & Production Notes

  • This is Kathryn Bigelow's first project since 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty.
  • Eyeing a 2017 release, timed to the 50th anniversary of the riots (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/16).
Also Known As
  • Untitled Boal Riots Project
  • Untitled Detroit Project

