Status: Post-Production As of April 12, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2017 | Crime Drama
The story is set against the backdrop of Detroit’s devastating riots that took place over five summer days in 1967.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, August 4, 2017
- This is Kathryn Bigelow's first project since 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty.
- Eyeing a 2017 release, timed to the 50th anniversary of the riots (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/16).
- Untitled Boal Riots Project
- Untitled Detroit Project
