Crime

Drama

The story is set against the backdrop of Detroit’s devastating riots that took place over five summer days in 1967. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Kathryn Bigelow



Screenwriter

Mark Boal



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Trivia & Production Notes

This is Kathryn Bigelow's first project since 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty. Eyeing a 2017 release, timed to the 50th anniversary of the riots (Hollywood Reporter, 6/21/16).

Also Known As

Untitled Boal Riots Project

Untitled Detroit Project

