DIRECTOR

Christopher Jenkins



Screenwriter

Christopher Jenkins

Rob Muir



In Duck Duck Goose, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family.

official plot version from openroadfilms.com

Trivia & Production Notes

This is Original Force Animation's first animated feature film.

