Status: Post-Production As of June 21, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2018 | Comedy Family
In Duck Duck Goose, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, April 20, 2018
Cast more cast
Jim Gaffigan
Peng (voice)
Carl Reiner
Larry (voice)
Stephen Fry
(voice)
Zendaya
Chi (voice)
Jennifer Grey
(voice)
Molly Shannon
(voice)
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
In Duck Duck Goose, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family.
official plot version from openroadfilms.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- This is Original Force Animation's first animated feature film.
