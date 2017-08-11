Movie Insider

Duck Duck Goose Family can be a wild ride.

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of June 21, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

Duck Duck Goose movie poster
2018 | Comedy Family

In Duck Duck Goose, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zenda... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, April 20, 2018

Cast more cast

Jim Gaffigan
Peng (voice)
Carl Reiner
Larry (voice)
Stephen Fry
(voice)
Zendaya
Chi (voice)
Jennifer Grey
(voice)
Molly Shannon
(voice)
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Christopher Jenkins

Screenwriter

Christopher Jenkins
Rob Muir

Companies

Open Road Films & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

In Duck Duck Goose, a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (voiced by Zendaya and Lance Lim), on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family.
official plot version from openroadfilms.com

Comedy Family Animation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • This is Original Force Animation's first animated feature film.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...