Goodbye Christopher Robin

2017 | PG | Drama

The Untitled AA Milne Project gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical... more

Friday, November 10, 2017

Domhnall Gleeson
A. A. Milne
Margot Robbie
Daphne (A.A. Milne’s wife)
Kelly MacDonald
Olive
Will Tilston
 
Simon Curtis

Frank Cottrell Boyce
Simon Vaughan

Fox Searchlight Pictures & 1 more

PG for thematic elements, some bullying, war images and brief language

The Untitled AA Milne Project gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?
  • "I am delighted to be collaborating with Frank Cottrell Boyce to tell the remarkable and poignant story of the family behind the creation of Winnie the Pooh. We are assembling a wonderful cast, headed by two actors I am longing to work with
  • Untitled AA Milne Project

