The Untitled AA Milne Project gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 10, 2017
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Frank Cottrell Boyce
Simon Vaughan
Companies
Rating MPAAPG for thematic elements, some bullying, war images and brief language
Storylines 3 more
The Untitled AA Milne Project gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?
official plot version from foxsearchlight.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- “I am delighted to be collaborating with Frank Cottrell Boyce to tell the remarkable and poignant story of the family behind the creation of Winnie the Pooh. We are assembling a wonderful cast, headed by two actors I am longing to work with
Also Known As
- Untitled AA Milne Project
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- Goodbye Christopher Robin on IMDb